Extra ferry trips to Saaremaa for Midsummer already sold out

Estonia’s Saaremaa island is a popular destination for the Midsummer weekend, which means a run on ferry tickets as well as additional trips announced every year. This time, the additional departures announced for the Virtsu-Kuivastu route were sold out in less than two days.

Ferry operator TS Laevad confirmed on Tuesday that the tickets for the announced extra trips were sold out, but that the company was ready for the Midsummer holiday and had manned three large ships in case there should be long waiting lines. They would be able to offer more trips outside the regular schedule.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, there is a larger capacity this year to transport people to the islands.

“The three large ships on the Virtsu-Kuivastu line are operating during the Midsummer holidays as well,” the ministry’s Taivo Linnamägi said on Tuesday, adding that the third of the three large ferries could be added to the route if after selling off all the tickets there still was demand, and there were waiting lines.