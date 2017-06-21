Paper: Savisaar intends to run in local elections with his own list

Former longtime Center Party chairman and suspended Tallinn mayor Edgar Savisaar, who is currently on trial in a large-scale graft case, intends to run in this fall's local elections with his own list, which allegedly includes MEP Yana Toom, among others.

According to daily Postimees' (link in Estonian) information, others to run on the so-called "Savisaar list" include MPs Olga Ivanova and Oudekki Loone.

Tallinn businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa, who has supported the Center Party for years, is likewise helping Savisaar's candidacy with the establishment of his own election coalition, which in turn will weaken the Center Party's position, wrote the newspaper.

It is another matter, however, whether cooperation with the Savisaar wing will begin right away or whether Sõõrumaa will name his election coalition the Enterprising People's Election Coalition and cooperation will begin only as the elections approach.

The Center Party will run in this fall's local elections with only its own list, members of Tallinn City Council's Center Party group confirmed in a statement.