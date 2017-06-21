Taxify to stop differentiating between rideshares and taxis

In reference to recent changes to legislation, Estonian-developed transport company Taxify will in the beginning of July eliminate the opportunity for users of the app to choose between taxis and ridesharers.

The company cited an amendment passed in the Riigikogu last week which to a great extent will equalize the requirements for ridesharing and regular taxis as of Nov. 1, wrote daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

"In order to adjust to the new law, Taxify will begin implementing some changes early on already," Taxify recently notified drivers that use its app. "The biggest change will be the combining of our Private and Taxi categories as of July 3, 2017."

For customers, this change will mean, among other things, that current Private-category fares will apply across the new joint category and that a time tariff will run throughout the course of the ride.

Last Thursday, 86 MPs voted in favor of the so-called rideshare bill, which will make changes to the way taxi and rideshare services are regulated in Estonia.