Taxify to stop differentiating between rideshares and taxis

The Taxify app in use by a customer.
The Taxify app in use by a customer.
In reference to recent changes to legislation, Estonian-developed transport company Taxify will in the beginning of July eliminate the opportunity for users of the app to choose between taxis and ridesharers.

 

The company cited an amendment passed in the Riigikogu last week which to a great extent will equalize the requirements for ridesharing and regular taxis as of Nov. 1, wrote daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

"In order to adjust to the new law, Taxify will begin implementing some changes early on already," Taxify recently notified drivers that use its app. "The biggest change will be the combining of our Private and Taxi categories as of July 3, 2017."

For customers, this change will mean, among other things, that current Private-category fares will apply across the new joint category and that a time tariff will run throughout the course of the ride.

Last Thursday, 86 MPs voted in favor of the so-called rideshare bill, which will make changes to the way taxi and rideshare services are regulated in Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The Tallinn University of Technology main buildingThe Tallinn University of Technology main building
Three of four Estonian universities reduce number of admissions
The EIC will use the money to fund projects in ten different environment-related fields.The EIC will use the money to fund projects in ten different environment-related fields.
Estonia earmarks €20 million for environmental projects
Nurses transporting a patient in a hospital. Photo is illustrative.Nurses transporting a patient in a hospital. Photo is illustrative.
NIHD: Estonia's health expenditure per person highest in Baltics
20.06
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
20.06
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
20.06
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
20.06
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016.A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016.
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
Wooden house kit construction.Wooden house kit construction.
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
16.06
Estonia registers highest inflation in EU in May
16.06
Riigikogu passes Uber law to regulate rideshare services
15.06
Estonian prices 24 percent lower than EU average in 2016
15.06
British Airways to continue flying to Tallinn through fall, winter seasons
A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
14.06
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
12.06
Estonian feature film 'Class Reunion' breaks multiple records in 2016
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
ERR News' 2017 readership survey.ERR News' 2017 readership survey.
Summary of ERR News' June 2017 readership survey
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
