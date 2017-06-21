Eesti Energia to begin selling electricity, natural gas in Poland

A permit has been issued by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office to Enefit, a subsidiary of Estonian-state owned energy company Eesti Energia, to trade with electricity and natural gas.

According to an Eesti Energia press release, Enefit will focus in Poland on providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger industrial clients.

Launching business activity in Poland is part of Eesti Energia's strategic objective to grow from solely selling electricity in the Baltics to selling energy and providing energy services throughout the entire Baltic Sea region, according to Karla Agan, head of energy sales at Eesti Energia.

"We have been successfully operating in Latvia and Lithuania for more than ten years and secured a leading position in the Baltic energy market," he highlighted. "On the basis of this experience, we believe that we will succeed in Poland as well."

In Poland, Enefit will sell electricity and natural gas that has been purchased from the energy exchange. In addition to the sale of energy, Enefit will also provide consultations and additional energy-related services. "We are contributing toward the creation of long-term partnerships in Poland," Agan said. "We see that there is room on the Polish market for an energy seller who offers products relevant to the needs of clients as well as high-quality personal service."

According to Eesti Energia, the annual volume of the Polish power market is more than 161 terawatt-hours, which is more than six times greater than last year's total Baltic market of 25 terawatt-hours. The annual volume of the Polish gas market is more than 166 terawatt-hours, which is quadruple the size of last year's total Baltic market of 41 terawatt-hours.

Members of the management board of Polish company Enefit Sp. z o.o are Agan, chief executive of the Latvian and Lithuanian subsidiaries of Eesti Energia Janis Bethers and head of Enefit Sp. z o.o Maciej Kowalski. The Polish subsidiary, whose sole owner is Eesti Energia, employs six people on-site.

Eesti Energia is a state-owned energy group comprising 23 companies and over 5,800 employees as of the first quarter of 2017. The group operates in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Jordan and the U.S.