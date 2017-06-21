news

Kanal 2 to leave free-to-air television ({{commentsTotal}})

Kanal 2 is owned by Eesti Meedia.
Kanal 2 is owned by Eesti Meedia. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

Estonian media group Eesti Meedia AS has decided that Kanal 2 will leave free-to-air (FTA) broadcasting effective Aug. 1.

The change will only affect customers who receive their signal by FTA transmission; it will not impact subscribing operator customers.

Kanal 2 will remain available via the MUX1 network, which has the largest coverage in Estonia. Customers receiving their signal by FTA transmission can subscribe to a TV service with Starman ZuumTV, Viasat or Telia or choose another suitable cable operator.

Eesti Meedia CEO Sven Nuutmann said that the Estonian television market needs structural changes and TV advertising prices must begin to rise. "The current situation, in which TV advertising prices have been pushed unreasonably low as a result of media agencies' activity is no longer sustainable," he said. "The only possibility for maintaining programming based on local own productions is by optimizing the functioning of the channel."

Hanno Tomberg, content and program director at Eesti Meedia, said that everyone who can currently watch Kanal 2 can continue to do so if they choose a suitable TV operator.

"We will continue to be available in the basic packages of all operators and in the future will also be able to offer better quality in HD, which currently reaches only paying customers," he noted.

"Kanal 2, the most watched TV channel in Estonia, will kick off its fall season at the beginning of September already, offering many new programs, the best entertainment and sequels to programs and series that have become a hit with viewers," Tomberg highlighted. "Funding previously used for transmission that will become available for programming will enable us to produce broadcasts which attract viewers even more."

Next February, Kanal 2 and Kanal 12 will broadcast the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, which is why the broadcaster wants to make sure that everyone is able to watch the big sports event.

Kanal 11, another Eesti Meedia-owned TV channel, had already left FTA broadcasting and has been increasing its viewer numbers ever since.

According to various estimates, 10-12 percent of viewers in Estonia watch FTA television exclusively. About 90 percent of the population, meanwhile, subscribes to service from Telia, Starman, STV, Viasat or other operators and will not be affected by the forthcoming change.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

kanal 2televisioneesti meedia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Sütevaka High School students taking a state exam.Sütevaka High School students taking a state exam.
Preliminary results of 2017 state exams stable
Kanal 2 is owned by Eesti Meedia.Kanal 2 is owned by Eesti Meedia.
Kanal 2 to leave free-to-air television
Enefit logo.Enefit logo.
Eesti Energia to begin selling electricity, natural gas in Poland
The Taxify app in use by a customer.The Taxify app in use by a customer.
Taxify to stop differentiating between rideshares and taxis
Estonian Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Matti Maasikas.Estonian Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Matti Maasikas.
Estonia expects European Commission to renew cybersecurity strategy
Opinion
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
NEWS
Edgar Savisaar greeting guests on his 67th birthday. May 31, 2017.Edgar Savisaar greeting guests on his 67th birthday. May 31, 2017.
Paper: Savisaar intends to run in local elections with his own list
The ferry Piret serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting the mainland to Saaremaa via the island of Muhu.The ferry Piret serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting the mainland to Saaremaa via the island of Muhu.
Extra ferry trips to Saaremaa for Midsummer already sold out
The Tallinn University of Technology main buildingThe Tallinn University of Technology main building
Three of four Estonian universities reduce number of admissions
20.06
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
20.06
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
20.06
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
20.06
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
BUSINESS
Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
Wooden house kit construction.Wooden house kit construction.
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
16.06
Estonia registers highest inflation in EU in May
16.06
Riigikogu passes Uber law to regulate rideshare services
15.06
Estonian prices 24 percent lower than EU average in 2016
15.06
British Airways to continue flying to Tallinn through fall, winter seasons
Culture
A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
14.06
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
12.06
Estonian feature film 'Class Reunion' breaks multiple records in 2016
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
ERR News' 2017 readership survey.ERR News' 2017 readership survey.
Summary of ERR News' June 2017 readership survey
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
Latest news
13:24
Preliminary results of 2017 state exams stable
12:47
Kanal 2 to leave free-to-air television
12:05
Eesti Energia to begin selling electricity, natural gas in Poland
11:26
Taxify to stop differentiating between rideshares and taxis
10:41
Estonia expects European Commission to renew cybersecurity strategy
10:04
Paper: Savisaar intends to run in local elections with his own list
09:22
Extra ferry trips to Saaremaa for Midsummer already sold out
08:11
Three of four Estonian universities reduce number of admissions
20.06
Estonia earmarks €20 million for environmental projects
20.06
NIHD: Estonia's health expenditure per person highest in Baltics
20.06
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
20.06
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
20.06
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
20.06
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
20.06
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
20.06
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
20.06
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
20.06
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
20.06
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
20.06
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday