news

Preliminary results of 2017 state exams stable ({{commentsTotal}})

Sütevaka High School students taking a state exam.
Sütevaka High School students taking a state exam. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

This year’s state exam results in Estonian, Estonian as a second language, and mathematics have been stable compared to last year.

According to AS Innove, the Estonian fund for the administration of European Union support for educational programs, interest in different language exams was higher this year. The number of students who achieve at least B1 level in any foreign language exam has steadily increased.

The average score in Estonian language exams was 62.9 points. The exam was taken by 6,549 students this year, as Innove confirmed to ERR.

2,216 students took the Estonian as a second language exam. The average score was 60.1 points, also in line with the results of previous years.

Anyone who passes the exam with 60 percent or more receives a B2 level certificate. This year 1,192 students or 53.7 percent of all who took the exams achieved this goal.

Two mathematics exams are available, one with a narrower and one with a broader scope. 3,540 students chose the former, 4,160 the latter. That the broad exam is more popular is in line with participation data of the last few years.

The narrow-scope exam had an average score of 38.4 points, the broad-scope exam 51.8 points.

Foreign languages tested this year include English, French, German, and Russian. In the case of the latter three languages, students took the according international exam. Compared to 2016, the number of students taking the French and Russian exams increased. Scores were relatively even across all four languages.

While the share of students passing the B2 level threshold in English and Russian increased, fewer achieved this result in German and French. Compared to the previous year, the number of international certificates for English (ranging from B1 to C2 level) increased significantly.

This spring the state exams took place for the 21st time since Estonia’s regaining independence. This year marked the fourth exams following the new rules, which dictate that all students have to pass one of the two Estonian language exams as well as a foreign language and mathematics. All in all, some 9,400 students took the exams this year.

An overview of complete scores and a summary statistic about different schools will be published in autumn.

SA Innove was funded by the Estonian state in 2003 and has since directed efforts funded by the EU to develop general as well as trade education in Estonia. Innove offers a counselling and career advice network as well as access to EU funding. The fund belongs to the competency area of the Ministry of Education and Research.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

educationstate examsinnove


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Sütevaka High School students taking a state exam.Sütevaka High School students taking a state exam.
Preliminary results of 2017 state exams stable
Kanal 2 is owned by Eesti Meedia.Kanal 2 is owned by Eesti Meedia.
Kanal 2 to leave free-to-air television
Enefit logo.Enefit logo.
Eesti Energia to begin selling electricity, natural gas in Poland
The Taxify app in use by a customer.The Taxify app in use by a customer.
Taxify to stop differentiating between rideshares and taxis
Estonian Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Matti Maasikas.Estonian Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Matti Maasikas.
Estonia expects European Commission to renew cybersecurity strategy
Opinion
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
NEWS
Edgar Savisaar greeting guests on his 67th birthday. May 31, 2017.Edgar Savisaar greeting guests on his 67th birthday. May 31, 2017.
Paper: Savisaar intends to run in local elections with his own list
The ferry Piret serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting the mainland to Saaremaa via the island of Muhu.The ferry Piret serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting the mainland to Saaremaa via the island of Muhu.
Extra ferry trips to Saaremaa for Midsummer already sold out
The Tallinn University of Technology main buildingThe Tallinn University of Technology main building
Three of four Estonian universities reduce number of admissions
20.06
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
20.06
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
20.06
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
20.06
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
BUSINESS
Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
Wooden house kit construction.Wooden house kit construction.
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
16.06
Estonia registers highest inflation in EU in May
16.06
Riigikogu passes Uber law to regulate rideshare services
15.06
Estonian prices 24 percent lower than EU average in 2016
15.06
British Airways to continue flying to Tallinn through fall, winter seasons
Culture
A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
14.06
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
12.06
Estonian feature film 'Class Reunion' breaks multiple records in 2016
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
ERR News' 2017 readership survey.ERR News' 2017 readership survey.
Summary of ERR News' June 2017 readership survey
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:24
Preliminary results of 2017 state exams stable
12:47
Kanal 2 to leave free-to-air television
12:05
Eesti Energia to begin selling electricity, natural gas in Poland
11:26
Taxify to stop differentiating between rideshares and taxis
10:41
Estonia expects European Commission to renew cybersecurity strategy
10:04
Paper: Savisaar intends to run in local elections with his own list
09:22
Extra ferry trips to Saaremaa for Midsummer already sold out
08:11
Three of four Estonian universities reduce number of admissions
20.06
Estonia earmarks €20 million for environmental projects
20.06
NIHD: Estonia's health expenditure per person highest in Baltics
20.06
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
20.06
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
20.06
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
20.06
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
20.06
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
20.06
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
20.06
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
20.06
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
20.06
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
20.06
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow