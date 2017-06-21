news

Finnish government gives green light to Balticconnector gas pipeline ({{commentsTotal}})

Gas pipeline. Photo is illustrative.
Gas pipeline. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters/Scanpix)
The Finnish government on Wednesday endorsed the Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline project in the portion that will be built within the Finnish economic zone. The approval is conditional on the project meeting valid requirements so as to avoid damage.

The gas pipeline will consit of three sections — a 22-kilometer section in Finland, an 80-kilometer section at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland as well as a a 50-kilometer section in Estonia. The interconnection is expected to be completed in 2019.

The European Commission announced last year that the project will receive €187.6 million in EU funding, which will cover two-thirds of the project's total cost of €250 million. The rest of the necessary funding will be covered by Finnish state-owned company Baltic Connector and Estonian state-owned transmission system operator Elering.

The European Commission announced last year that the project will receive €187.6 million in EU funding, which will cover two-thirds of the project's total cost of €250 million. The rest of the necessary funding will be covered by Finnish state-owned company Baltic Connector and Estonian state-owned transmission system operator Elering.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

Estonian Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Matti Maasikas.Estonian Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Matti Maasikas.
Estonia expects European Commission to renew cybersecurity strategy
Edgar Savisaar greeting guests on his 67th birthday. May 31, 2017.Edgar Savisaar greeting guests on his 67th birthday. May 31, 2017.
Paper: Savisaar intends to run in local elections with his own list
The ferry Piret serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting the mainland to Saaremaa via the island of Muhu.The ferry Piret serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting the mainland to Saaremaa via the island of Muhu.
Extra ferry trips to Saaremaa for Midsummer already sold out
20.06
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
20.06
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
20.06
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
20.06
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
Wooden house kit construction.Wooden house kit construction.
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
16.06
Estonia registers highest inflation in EU in May
16.06
Riigikogu passes Uber law to regulate rideshare services
15.06
Estonian prices 24 percent lower than EU average in 2016
15.06
British Airways to continue flying to Tallinn through fall, winter seasons
Rendering of the new building.Rendering of the new building.
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
12.06
Estonian feature film 'Class Reunion' breaks multiple records in 2016
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
07.06
Neeme Järvi celebrates 80th birthday with ERSO concerts
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
ERR News' 2017 readership survey.ERR News' 2017 readership survey.
Summary of ERR News' June 2017 readership survey
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
