Presidential adviser, ambassadors to NATO, US to switch places ({{commentsTotal}})

Kyllike Sillaste-Elling.
Kyllike Sillaste-Elling. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
According to unconfirmed information, Estonia's foreign service will soon see a changeup in which three diplomats will switch places among themselves.

According to ERR's information, Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. Eerik Marmei will return to Estonia to serve as the new Foreign Policy Adviser to the President, while Kyllike Sillaste-Elling, the current foreign policy adviser, will assume the duties of Estonian Ambassador to NATO and Lauri Lepik, the current Ambassador to NATO, will move to Washington to serve as Estonian Ambassador to the U.S.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that per the Foreign Service Act, they could not comment on diplomatic appointments until the president has confirmed them.

According to Piret Pert, director of the Public Relations Department at the Office of the President, however, the process for finding a new foreign policy adviser is still ongoing.

Marmei has served as Ambassador to the U.S. in Washington since May 2014. He also had previous experience working for the Estonian Embassy in Washington.

Lepik has served as Ambassador to NATO in Brussels since 2012.

Sillaste-Elling was appointed Foreign Policy Adviser to the President following the election of President Kersti Kaljulaid in October 2016. She had previously served as Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

