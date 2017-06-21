news

State Reform Radar rates government's work inadequate ({{commentsTotal}})

State Reform Radar.
State Reform Radar. Source: (Press materials)
News
News

The State Reform Radar, an initiative launched by the Estonian Employers' Confederation and Praxis think tank, has rated the progress of Estonia's state reform as inadequate in the second quarter of 2017, citing modest progress and repeated shortcomings.

The panel noted that there was no certainty that the government was making a sufficient effort in reforming the state and gave the government a score of three out of five in April.

Praxis management board chairman Tarmo Jüristo said that the report highlighted important shortcomings both in the implementation of the administrative reform as well as in finding answers to the question of what kind of state Estonia can and wants to support.

"Looking toward the future, the key question is how to achieve a balance in the income and expenses in the state budget and how the government will help to achieve that," Jüristo said. "In addition to renewal, there is also a need for a vision for the state reform — big changes require a view which spans further than one government cycle."

He said that life would not come to an end after local elections and the Estonian EU presidency and that preparations for new challenges should already be made.

"The proportion of EU support in the state budget will decrease notably in the future," Jüristo warned. "What will it mean from the viewpoint of state reforms? These questions lack a clear answer and there is no certainty that the government is making a sufficient effort toward developing the state's future strategy."

Although in the first quarter of the year the State Reform Radar had emphasized the need to more resolutely move forward with the administrative reform, the progress made in the second quarter with regard to merging together local governments has been contradictory.

Toomas Tamsar, head of the Estonian Employers' Confederation, said that despite the fact that the Riigikogu terminated the activity of county governments and approved a long-awaited regulation on establishing joint agencies for local government authorities, which will aid cooperation between local governments, there were still many uncertainties regarding the distribution of public functions and funding.

Aivo Adamson, member of the State Reform Radar panel, said that the primary factor behind the "not satisfactory" verdict was a delay in important decisions, a lack of ambitious vision and poor quality in mangement.

"A standstill in governance, tax policy and social welfare cannot be broken if policies are still drawn up in a closed manner," said Adamson. "A great danger lies in path dependency — there have been instances recently in which the new ruling coalition steps on the same rake as previous governments, sometimes violating the principles of good governance."

The State Reform Radar publishes quarterly evaluations of the progress being made on Estonia's ongoing state reform. The grade is determined by a 13-member panel including Aivo Adamson, David Vseviov, Heldur Meerits, Jaak Aaviksoo, Külli Sarapuu, Küllo Taro, Maarjo Mandmaa, Olari Taal, Taavi Veskimägi, Tarmo Jüristo, Tiina Randma-Liiv and Toomas Tamsar.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

state reform radarstate reform


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Sütevaka High School students taking a state exam.Sütevaka High School students taking a state exam.
Preliminary results of 2017 state exams stable
Kyllike Sillaste-Elling.Kyllike Sillaste-Elling.
Presidential adviser, ambassadors to NATO, US to switch places
State Reform Radar.State Reform Radar.
State Reform Radar rates government's work inadequate
Gas pipeline. Photo is illustrative.Gas pipeline. Photo is illustrative.
Finnish government gives green light to Balticconnector gas pipeline
Kanal 2 is owned by Eesti Meedia.Kanal 2 is owned by Eesti Meedia.
Kanal 2, TV3 to leave free-to-air television
Updated: 14:19
Opinion
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
NEWS
Estonian Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Matti Maasikas.Estonian Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Matti Maasikas.
Estonia expects European Commission to renew cybersecurity strategy
Edgar Savisaar greeting guests on his 67th birthday. May 31, 2017.Edgar Savisaar greeting guests on his 67th birthday. May 31, 2017.
Paper: Savisaar intends to run in local elections with his own list
The ferry Piret serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting the mainland to Saaremaa via the island of Muhu.The ferry Piret serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting the mainland to Saaremaa via the island of Muhu.
Extra ferry trips to Saaremaa for Midsummer already sold out
20.06
Estonia earmarks €20 million for environmental projects
20.06
NIHD: Estonia's health expenditure per person highest in Baltics
20.06
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
20.06
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
BUSINESS
Enefit logo.Enefit logo.
Eesti Energia to begin selling electricity, natural gas in Poland
The Taxify app in use by a customer.The Taxify app in use by a customer.
Taxify to stop differentiating between rideshares and taxis
President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with Walmart executive vice president JP Suarez.President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with Walmart executive vice president JP Suarez.
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
19.06
Taxify applying for operating license in London
19.06
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
17.06
Epex Spot electricity exchange eyeing Baltic markets
16.06
Estonia registers highest inflation in EU in May
Culture
Rendering of the new building.Rendering of the new building.
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
12.06
Estonian feature film 'Class Reunion' breaks multiple records in 2016
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
07.06
Neeme Järvi celebrates 80th birthday with ERSO concerts
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
ERR News' 2017 readership survey.ERR News' 2017 readership survey.
Summary of ERR News' June 2017 readership survey
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
16:40
State Reform Radar rates government's work inadequate
15:49
Presidential adviser, ambassadors to NATO, US to switch places
14:52
Finnish government gives green light to Balticconnector gas pipeline
14:19
Kanal 2, TV3 to leave free-to-air television Updated
13:24
Preliminary results of 2017 state exams stable
12:05
Eesti Energia to begin selling electricity, natural gas in Poland
11:26
Taxify to stop differentiating between rideshares and taxis
10:41
Estonia expects European Commission to renew cybersecurity strategy
10:04
Paper: Savisaar intends to run in local elections with his own list
09:22
Extra ferry trips to Saaremaa for Midsummer already sold out
08:11
Three of four Estonian universities reduce number of admissions
20.06
Estonia earmarks €20 million for environmental projects
20.06
NIHD: Estonia's health expenditure per person highest in Baltics
20.06
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
20.06
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
20.06
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
20.06
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
20.06
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
20.06
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
20.06
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow