Estonia's Let's Do It! civic cleanup initiative to receive European award

The European Parliament has selected the laureates for this year's European Citizen's Prize and decided to give an award to the Estonian civic cleanup initiative Let's Do It!, which was submitted as a candidate by MEP Kaja Kallas.

"'Let's Do It!' is a unique project in the world which will become an international cleanup campaign this fall," Kallas said. "They have done great work in raising people's awareness of the waste problem to which many people turn a blind eye. Waste is a problem not only in developing countries but also in developed Europe as well, where people deem themselves civilized. I believe that cleaning together will foster a greater sense of responsibility to keep the environment clean later as well."

All laureates of the prize will receive a medal along with an invitation to attend the ceremony taking place in Brussels this fall. The Let's Do It! initiative will receive its medal at the annual Opinion Festival in Paide on Aug. 12.

Previous Estonian laureates of the prize include Raissa Murumets, Katri Raik, Urmo Kübar and David Vseviov.

Since 2008, the European Parliament awards the European Citizen's Prize annually to projects and initiatives that facilitate cross-border cooperation or promote mutual understanding within the EU.

The prize, which is symbolic in value, is also intended to acknowledge the work of those who, through their daily activities, promote European values. MEPs have the right to nominate candidates for the prize; each MEP is allowed one nomination per year.