US Vice President Pence to visit Estonia in late July

President Kersti Kaljulaid and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Munich.
President Kersti Kaljulaid and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Munich. Source: (Toms Kalninš/Office of the President of Latvia)
According to ERR's information, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is to visit Estonia at the end of July.

According to officially unconfirmed information, Pence will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in Tallinn.

This will be the highest-level visit to Estonia yet from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan visited Tallinn in April, where he met with Kaljulaid and Ratas.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

news.err.ee

