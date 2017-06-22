Government confirms creation of 11 new local goverments

The Estonian government on Thursday confirmed regulations for the creation of 11 new local government units in the course of the nationwide administrative reform currently underway.

The regulations confirm the creation of three municipalities with new names — Alutaguse, Järva and Hiiumaa Municipalities — as well as local government units with new borders — the city of Pärnu as well as Peipsiääre, Rapla, Kambja, Lüganue, Tartu, Võru and Väike-Maarja Municipalities.

The government also approved a regulation for changing the border of the city of Kohtla-Järve and Vaivara Municipality in connection with the transfer of a parcel of territory.

Regional committees have until next Wednesday, June 28 to submit additional opinions regarding the merger of the town of Keila with four local government units, Haljala and Rakvere Municipalities, Nõo and Elva Municipalities as well as Luunja and Tähtvere Municipalities with the city of Tartu.

Nearly 80 percent of local governments reached merger agreements voluntarily.