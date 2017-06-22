news

Electronic road barrier system installed near Stenbock House

Electronically controlled road barrier system in the lowered position on Rahukohtu Street, Tallinn.
Electronically controlled road barrier system in the lowered position on Rahukohtu Street, Tallinn. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
On police recommendation, the Government Office had an electronic road barrier system installed on Rahukohtu Street near Stenbock House, the seat of the Estonian government.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Olja Kivistik told ERR that the electronically controlled road barriers will not affect traffic patterns, but will further help prevent unauthorized vehicles from driving along Rahukohtu Street.

Currently there is a no-entry sign with an additional sign stating "Except those authorized by the Government Office" posted at the top of the street.

Kivistik explained that the road barriers will remain in a raised position 24 hours per day, but can be lowered to allow authorized vehicles to access Rahukohtu Street.

Electronically controlled road barriers have also been installed by the city of Tallinn on Viru Street. There are similar road barriers by the U.S. Embassy in Estonia on Kentmanni Street as well.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

