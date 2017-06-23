Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade

Units from the Viru, Alutaguse, Jõgeva and Järva Districts of the volunteer defense league as well as representatives from the Women's Voluntary Defence Organization (Naiskodukaitse), Young Eagles (Noored Kotkad) and Home Daughters (Kodutütred) youth organizations, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and other organizations took part in the parade and ceremony, which took place by Rakvere High School.

Also represented in the parade were the armed forces of France, the U.K., the U.S., Latvia, Lithuania and Denmark, and music was provided by the orchestras of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and the Defence League.

This year's parade did not include heavy military equipment in order to prevent wear in Rakvere's city streets.

June 23 and 24 are both national holidays in Estonia, with Victory Day being celebrated on June 23rd and Midsummer on June 24th.