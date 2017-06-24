news

Ratas: The future of Europe is digital, Estonia's contribution essential ({{commentsTotal}})

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at the two-day European Council on June 22-23.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at the two-day European Council on June 22-23. Source: (Triin Oppi/Government Office)
News
News

At the European Council on Friday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas emphasized to his EU colleagues that all global opportunities for digitalization had to be utilized for boosting economic growth and increasing people's welfare.

"Digital issues will also be a prevailing topic during the Estonian presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will start in just eight days," Ratas said in Brussels on Friday according to a government press release. "Therefore I am hapy that my European colleagues are aware of its importance and are ready to move purposefully on with the issues of the Digital Single Market."

He noted that the discussion on this subject would cntinue at the European Union Digital Summit to be held in Tallinn on Sept. 29.

The European Council focused in particular on the implementation of the agreements European leaders had made in Bratislava and Rome. In order to strengthen Europe's global reach and simultaneously enhance Europe's security and defense in today's complicated global situation, the European Council agreed on the need to launch permanent structured cooperation (PESCO) in defense and strengthen the EU's rapid reaction capability.

EU leaders gave unanimous assurance that transatlantic relations and cooperation between the EU and NATO were of key importance to general security in the future, enabling reaction to changing security threats, including hybrid, cyber and terrorist threats. It was also agreed that the fight against terrorism, including against the glorification of terrorism via digital channels, should be improved.

European leaders also agreed on extending sanctions against Russia, as the Russian Federation had not met the obligations it assumed in the Minsk Agreements and has continued to destabilize Ukraine.

The European Council found that progress had been made in resolving the migration crisis, however, and it was decided to continue with discussions on how to manage it.

According to the Estonian prime minister, the European Council confirmed the commitment taken on by member states to implement the Paris Agreement rapidly and to its full extent as well as to lead the global fight against climate change.

"The Paris Agreement will remain the cornerstone of the fight against climate change and it must be implemented," Ratas stated. "The agreement is a key element in modernizing the industry and economy of Europe."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri rataseu2017eeeuropean councildigital single marketdigital


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Austrian Prime Minister Christian Kern.Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Austrian Prime Minister Christian Kern.
Estonia, Bulgaria and Austria set common goals for next 18 months
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at the two-day European Council on June 22-23.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at the two-day European Council on June 22-23.
Ratas: The future of Europe is digital, Estonia's contribution essential
President Kersti Kaljulaid at the Victory Day ceremony in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid at the Victory Day ceremony in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Kaljulaid on Victory Day: Broader approach to security needed
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at the European Council on Thursday. June 22, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at the European Council on Thursday. June 22, 2017.
Ratas: European Council will give strong start to Estonian presidency
Opinion
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
NEWS
Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras.Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras.
Defense chief: Cooperation among NATO eastern flank nations critical
Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).
Sugar tax: Exemption for dairy result of complaints by soft drink producers
President Kersti Kaljulaid.President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President taking time to think about sweetened beverages tax law
22.06
Electronic road barrier system installed near Stenbock House
22.06
Government confirms creation of 11 new local goverments
22.06
Luik: Center should break off agreement with United Russia
22.06
First quarter dwelling price index up 7.7 percent on year
BUSINESS
Ekspress say the kids selling papers are an annual advertising campaign, the Labour Inspectorate is talking of child labor.Ekspress say the kids selling papers are an annual advertising campaign, the Labour Inspectorate is talking of child labor.
Labour Inspectorate not to fine Ekspress Meedia in paper boys controversy
If implemented, the tax could temporarily increase the price of sugary drinks by 35-50 percent.If implemented, the tax could temporarily increase the price of sugary drinks by 35-50 percent.
Sugar tax to increase dairy, juice prices unless EU grants exception
Gas pipeline. Photo is illustrative.Gas pipeline. Photo is illustrative.
Finnish government gives green light to Balticconnector gas pipeline
20.06
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
20.06
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
20.06
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
20.06
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
Culture
A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
14.06
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
12.06
Estonian feature film 'Class Reunion' breaks multiple records in 2016
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
ERR News' 2017 readership survey.ERR News' 2017 readership survey.
Summary of ERR News' June 2017 readership survey
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:06
Ratas: The future of Europe is digital, Estonia's contribution essential
10:14
Estonia, Bulgaria and Austria set common goals for next 18 months
23.06
Kaljulaid on Victory Day: Broader approach to security needed
23.06
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
23.06
Ratas: European Council will give strong start to Estonian presidency
23.06
Defense chief: Cooperation among NATO eastern flank nations critical
22.06
Sugar tax: Exemption for dairy result of complaints by soft drink producers
22.06
President taking time to think about sweetened beverages tax law
22.06
State company CEO resigns following insulting remark about minister
22.06
Labour Inspectorate not to fine Ekspress Meedia in paper boys controversy
22.06
Sugar tax to increase dairy, juice prices unless EU grants exception
22.06
Electronic road barrier system installed near Stenbock House
22.06
Government confirms creation of 11 new local goverments
22.06
Luik: Center should break off agreement with United Russia
22.06
First quarter dwelling price index up 7.7 percent on year
22.06
US Vice President Pence to visit Estonia in late July
22.06
Ratas meets with Benelux, Nordic, Baltic leaders in the Hague
21.06
Estonia's Let's Do It! civic cleanup initiative to receive European award
21.06
State Reform Radar rates government's work inadequate
21.06
Presidential adviser, ambassadors to NATO, US to switch places
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow