Police catch 90 drunk drivers during two-day Midsummer holiday

Police in Estonia on St. John's Day on Saturday caught 59 drivers who had consumed alcohol, while 31 such drivers were caught behind the wheel on Victory Day the day before.

There were no reports of stolen or found vehicles over the two-day summer holiday.

If a driver registers a blood alcohol content of 0.2-1.49 permille, they may face a fine of up to €1,200, up to 30 days in jail or the suspension of their driver's license for a period of up to one year.

If a driver is found to be under the influence of narcotics or registers a blood alcohol content of 1.5 permille or above, they may face a fine of up to 30-500 times the daily rate or up two three years in prison and as an additional punishment may have their driver's license suspended for a period of up to three years and their vehicle confiscated.