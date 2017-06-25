Port of Kuivastu experiencing post-Midsummer traffic jam

Travelers who spent the Midsummer holiday weekend on the islands of Saaremaa and Muhu can expect to wait up to two hours to board a ferry back to the mainland at the Port of Kuivastu on Sunday afternoon.

"People are driving through fields and on sidewalks — just crazy barging in," described one person stuck waiting for the ferry, according to whom vehicles headed for the port formed their own third lane.

Sirle Arro, head of marketing and communications at TS Laevad, told ERR that the line for the ferry was approximately one kilometer long at around 1 p.m. but shortly before 2 p.m. had already stretched to 1.5 kilometers.

According to Arro, wait times for the ferry, depending on the size of one's vehicle, can stretch from an hour and a half to two hours.

A total of 12,142 people traveled on the Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry route ahead of the Midsummer holidays on Thursday, representing at 16 percent increase over the same period last year, while the number of vehicles increased by one fifth.