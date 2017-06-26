Kaljulaid on three-day working visit to Italy

President Kersti Kaljulaid will spend Monday and Tuesday on a working visit to Italy, where she will attend the Women’s Forum Rome 2017 conference and also meet with the speaker of the lower house of the Italian parliament as well as Maltese president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.

The conference will discuss matters related to peace and international security. Kaljulaid will meet with Coleiro Preca to discuss bilateral cooperation, and to exchange experiences concerning the presidency of the Council of the European Union, where Estonia is about to take over from Malta for the remainder of the year.

According to a press release by the Office of the President, Kaljulaid will meet speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Laura Boldrini to discuss challenging facing the European Union as well as cooperation between Estonia and Italy.

The Women’s Forum is an international conference bringing together a broad range of international opinion leaders from across Europe and the Mediterranean.