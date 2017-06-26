Overall unemployment decreases, small regional increases reported

According to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa), while the number of unemployed in Estonia has decreased on the whole, it has increased in some of the country’s regions.

In the municipalities of Viimsi and Rae in Harju County, both immediately adjacent to Tallinn, the number of unemployed has recently increased, even if only by nine people. Harju County on the whole reported 360 fewer unemployed in May.

The southern counties of Võru and Valga, far away from the industrial centers of the country and typically worse off economically, reported that unemployment had increased by just three individuals.

Compared to the beginning of the year, the overall number of unemployed in Estonia has decreased by 1,354. According to Töötukassa 29,536 people were looking for work at the end of May. In the cities the number is down 791, in the rural municipalities 563.

The biggest change was reported for Pärnu. The number of unemployed registered in the city shrank by 186 to 877 people.

In Tallinn, the number has gone down by 253, now standing at 7,330.