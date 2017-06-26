news

Ratas to attend memorial ceremony for Helmut Kohl

Jüri Ratas giving an interview to ERR's Johannes Tralla in Brussels.
Jüri Ratas giving an interview to ERR's Johannes Tralla in Brussels. Source: (Riigikantselei)
news
news

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) will participate in a memorial ceremony for former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, who recently passed away. The ceremony is taking place in Strasbourg on July 1.

“Helmut Kohl was a great European, and a close friend of Estonia. His contribution to the reunification of Germany and the creation of the European Union is invaluable. It is all our duty to carry on Helmut Kohl’s work and vision of a united Europe,” Ratas was quoted in a Government Office press release.

The ceremony is taking place at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Saturday.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jüri ratas germany european parliament helmut kohl


