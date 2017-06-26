Politico places Estonia among important participants in Brexit negotiations

Political magazine Politico has placed Estonia as the next EU presidency among the important participants in negotiations concerning the withdrawal of the U.K. from the EU in Brussels and London alike.

The most important in London are British Prime Minister Theresa May, the House of Lords as well as the Democratic Unionist Party, the support of which is essential for the survival of May's conservative government. The foreigners most important in London are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier. In the context of Brussels, Politico estimates the most important participants to be German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the European Parliament, followed by May, Barnier and his deputy Sabine Weyand.

Politico estimates Estonia to have a more important role to play in Brussles than in London, but the upcoming EU presidency has been placed among the more important participants in both cities.

Estonia will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU from July 1 through Dec. 31, during which time it will organize the work of the EU Council and guide the work of interstate work groups important from the Brexit perspective. Negotiations concerning the most important points of the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU are also scheduled to take place during the same time period.