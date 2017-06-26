news

Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked ({{commentsTotal}})

An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.
An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva. Source: (Peeter Langovits/Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

The Wind Energy Association wants the Estonian government to come up with a compromise that would allow for the building of wind farms in Northeastern Estonia and has threatened to otherwise file a claim for €1.16 billion for investments already made and a reasonable return on investment.

The association, a nonprofit linked to the Sõnajalg family, has sent to the government a proposal to search for a reasonable compromise between the Ministry of Defence and wind energy developers to come up with measures which would enable the coexistence of wind energy and national defense capability in the Ida-Viru County region or to adopt a strategic decision to halt all wind energy-related activity in the region based on the principle of equal treatment.

"In the national spatial plan, it has been noted that there are particularly extensive possibilities for the establishment of land-based wind farms in the former mining areas of Ida-Viru, where there is satisfactory wind potential and fewer societal contradictions and environmental restrictions," association management board chairman Andres Sõnajalg wrote in the letter. "Despite the above, the development of wind farms in Ida-Viru County has become impossible due to the opposition of the Ministry of Defence.

"The Ministry of Defense has justified its opposition to the construction of wind turbines with the claim that the turbines will have a negative effect on the Kellavere radar and radio communication systems," the letter continued. "There is no ongoing dispute on the grounds that the wind farms already built are having a similar effect. Likewise, the same effect existed when the approvals related to various wind farms were granted by the Ministry of Defence."

According to the association, the Ministry of Defence has halted the development of a 75-megawattt wind farm at Päite-Vaivina, a 48 megawatt wind farm called Purtse I, the Purtse II and Varja wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 150 megawatts, and the 255-megawatt Vaivara wind farm.

At the same time, wind generating capacities totaling 194 megawatts have already been installed or are under construction in Ida-Viru County.

In a situation in which the construction of wind farms has previously been accepted while the construction of new ones is being prevented, it is not possible for wind farm developers to plan their business activity, plan investments and implement decisions concerning investments already made, Sõnajalg said.

"In a situation like this, it is necessary for the state to adopt a clear stand based on the principle of equal treatment and actual circumstances of fact," he said.

Should the government decide that, for reasons of national defene, the development of wind farms in Ida-Viru County will not be permitted in the future, the government is obliged to compensate businesses for investments already made and a reasonable forgone return on capital.

A tentative estimate puts the size of the potential damage at €1.16 billion, according to the association.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sõnajalgministry of defencerenewable energywind energy associationwind farms


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Gen. Petr Pavel.Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Gen. Petr Pavel.
NATO general: No clear hostility in Russian air incidents above Baltic Sea
Marko Mihkelson (left) and Margus Tsahkna entering the Old Town restaurant where they announced their decision to the press on Monday. June 26, 2017.Marko Mihkelson (left) and Margus Tsahkna entering the Old Town restaurant where they announced their decision to the press on Monday. June 26, 2017.
Tsahkna, Mihkelson leaving IRL
An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
Work on the extension of the road section to four lanes will most likely start in late July.Work on the extension of the road section to four lanes will most likely start in late July.
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
Schematic maps of passenger (left) and freight (right) rail lines and stations.Schematic maps of passenger (left) and freight (right) rail lines and stations.
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
NEWS
Estonian MEP Urmas Paet (Reform Party).Estonian MEP Urmas Paet (Reform Party).
Estonian MEP: Nord Stream 2 unnecessary from EU energy security perspective
Hanno Pevkur.Hanno Pevkur.
Reactions to Mihkelson, Tsahkna leaving IRL: Storms ahead
Politico places Estonia among the more influential participants in Brexit talks in both London and Brussels.Politico places Estonia among the more influential participants in Brexit talks in both London and Brussels.
Politico places Estonia among important participants in Brexit negotiations
10:13
Ratas to attend memorial ceremony for Helmut Kohl
09:39
Overall unemployment decreases, small regional increases reported
09:12
Édouard Philippe: We will develop relations with Estonia in strategic field
08:45
Kaljulaid on three-day working visit to Italy
BUSINESS
Milk packaging line, Laeva dairy, Tartu County.Milk packaging line, Laeva dairy, Tartu County.
State agency not impartial awarding investment, say dairy producers
Ekspress say the kids selling papers are an annual advertising campaign, the Labour Inspectorate is talking of child labor.Ekspress say the kids selling papers are an annual advertising campaign, the Labour Inspectorate is talking of child labor.
Labour Inspectorate not to fine Ekspress Meedia in paper boys controversy
If implemented, the tax could temporarily increase the price of sugary drinks by 35-50 percent.If implemented, the tax could temporarily increase the price of sugary drinks by 35-50 percent.
Sugar tax to increase dairy, juice prices unless EU grants exception
21.06
Eesti Energia to begin selling electricity, natural gas in Poland
21.06
Taxify to stop differentiating between rideshares and taxis
20.06
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
20.06
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
Culture
Children participating in the 2011 Youth Song and Dance Festival.Children participating in the 2011 Youth Song and Dance Festival.
Youth song and dance festival to bring 37,000 performers to Tallinn
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
14.06
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
12.06
Estonian feature film 'Class Reunion' breaks multiple records in 2016
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Brian Cox.Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Galleries
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
Latest news
18:07
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
17:30
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
16:54
NATO general: No clear hostility in Russian air incidents above Baltic Sea
16:09
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
15:33
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
15:05
Estonian MEP: Nord Stream 2 unnecessary from EU energy security perspective
14:07
Reactions to Mihkelson, Tsahkna leaving IRL: Storms ahead
13:51
Politico places Estonia among important participants in Brexit negotiations
12:43
Tsahkna, Mihkelson leaving IRL
12:08
Youth song and dance festival to bring 37,000 performers to Tallinn
11:05
State agency not impartial awarding investment, say dairy producers
10:41
One death, two stabbings over Midsummer holiday weekend
10:13
Ratas to attend memorial ceremony for Helmut Kohl
09:39
Overall unemployment decreases, small regional increases reported
09:12
Édouard Philippe: We will develop relations with Estonia in strategic field
08:45
Kaljulaid on three-day working visit to Italy
25.06
Port of Kuivastu experiencing post-Midsummer traffic jam
25.06
Police catch 90 drunk drivers during two-day Midsummer holiday
25.06
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
24.06
Estonia to invest €50.4 million in ICT this year