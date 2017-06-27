Nestor on working visit to Washington, to meet with US Speaker Paul Ryan

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor and other Baltic and Nordic (NB8) parliament speakers will begin a working visit in the U.S. on Tuesday, during which they will meet with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan.

On Tuesday, the NB8 speakers are scheduled to meet with Andrea Thompson, national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, Undersecretary for International Trade at the Department of Commerce Israel Hernandez, Undersecretary of State for Poplitical Affairs at the State Department Tom Shannon as well as Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., according to a government press release.

On Wednesday, the NB8 speakers will be received by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan, Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi as well as Senior Director for Europe and Eurasia at the National Security Council Fiona Hill.

Nestor will give a presentation at a roundtable on security, economy and technology in Congress.

"The economies of the Nordic countries and Baltic states are closely connected, and thus security cooperation is also important for us," Nestor said. "Estonia contributes to ensuring security through NATO, the EU and also through regional joint activities."

Speakers of the parliaments of Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will participate in the two-day Washington visit.

Accompanied by a congressional delegation, Ryan visited Estonia and met with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and President Kersti Kaljulaid in Tallinn in the second half of April.