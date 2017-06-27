news

Health minister wants to ban food of low nutritional quality from schools ({{commentsTotal}})

Cinnamon rolls. Photo is illustrative.
Cinnamon rolls. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

A bill has been drafted at the Ministry of Social Affairs under Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski which, among other things, would ban food of low nutritional quality and high in calories from Estonian preschools and general education schools with a full-time study program.

"School and preschool are the ideal place to interfere with measures aimed at preventing obesity, with which children's eating behavior is influenced in order to change knowledge about and attitudes toward food and the availability of food and drink products," it stands in the cover letter accompanying the bill. The goal is to ensure the protection of the health of minors and rule out the sale of food not supporting the health of minors in preschools and schools.

"Children are persons with restricted active legal capacity, but during the time they spend in school, they often have the opportunity to make decisions and conduct transactions on their own by buying different products meant to be consumed as food," the letter noted. "Children may not be capable of distinguishing between, and may not have sufficient knowledge about, which products support their health and which do not."

Although the restriction will constitute an interference with the freedom to conduct a business, it is nevertheless a measure that is proportionate in order to ensure the fundamental right of residents to the protection of their health. For businesses who have sales outlets on the property of such institutions, the opportunity exists to offer a variety of alternative products to children.

Data from a survey about the eating habits of the Estonian population shows that in 2014, 32 percent of boys and 30 percent of girls of ages 6-9 were overweight, while 34 and 35 percent, respectively, of boys and girls aged 10-13 were overweight.

A COSI (Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative) study conducted in 381 Estonian schools in 2016 showed that the products most commonly offered at cafes and vending machines on the property of schools in Estonia were confectionery products, juice drinks, sandwiches and soft drinks.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

jevgeni ossinovskifoodhealthschoolsobesity


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Haapsalu mayor Urmas Sukles (Reform).Haapsalu mayor Urmas Sukles (Reform).
Candidates in election coalitions must leave party, warns Reform
Cinnamon rolls. Photo is illustrative.Cinnamon rolls. Photo is illustrative.
Health minister wants to ban food of low nutritional quality from schools
Nestor on working visit to Washington, to meet with US Speaker Paul Ryan
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Culture.ee offers weekly recommendations for things to do around Estonia.Culture.ee offers weekly recommendations for things to do around Estonia.
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 26-July 12
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
NEWS
Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Gen. Petr Pavel.Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Gen. Petr Pavel.
NATO general: No clear hostility in Russian air incidents above Baltic Sea
Estonian MEP Urmas Paet (Reform Party).Estonian MEP Urmas Paet (Reform Party).
Estonian MEP: Nord Stream 2 unnecessary from EU energy security perspective
Hanno Pevkur.Hanno Pevkur.
Reactions to Mihkelson, Tsahkna leaving IRL: Storms ahead
26.06
Politico places Estonia among important participants in Brexit negotiations
26.06
Tsahkna, Mihkelson leaving IRL
26.06
Youth song and dance festival to bring 37,000 performers to Tallinn
26.06
State agency not impartial awarding investment, say dairy producers
BUSINESS
An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
Work on the extension of the road section to four lanes will most likely start in late July.Work on the extension of the road section to four lanes will most likely start in late July.
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
Schematic maps of passenger (left) and freight (right) rail lines and stations.Schematic maps of passenger (left) and freight (right) rail lines and stations.
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
22.06
First quarter dwelling price index up 7.7 percent on year
21.06
Finnish government gives green light to Balticconnector gas pipeline
21.06
Kanal 2, TV3 to leave free-to-air television Updated
21.06
Eesti Energia to begin selling electricity, natural gas in Poland
Culture
A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
14.06
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
12.06
Estonian feature film 'Class Reunion' breaks multiple records in 2016
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Brian Cox.Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Galleries
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
11:38
Candidates in election coalitions must leave party, warns Reform
10:51
Health minister wants to ban food of low nutritional quality from schools
09:43
Nestor on working visit to Washington, to meet with US Speaker Paul Ryan
08:49
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
26.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 26-July 12
26.06
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
26.06
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
26.06
NATO general: No clear hostility in Russian air incidents above Baltic Sea
26.06
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
26.06
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
26.06
Estonian MEP: Nord Stream 2 unnecessary from EU energy security perspective
26.06
Reactions to Mihkelson, Tsahkna leaving IRL: Storms ahead
26.06
Politico places Estonia among important participants in Brexit negotiations
26.06
Tsahkna, Mihkelson leaving IRL
26.06
Youth song and dance festival to bring 37,000 performers to Tallinn
26.06
State agency not impartial awarding investment, say dairy producers
26.06
One death, two stabbings over Midsummer holiday weekend
26.06
Ratas to attend memorial ceremony for Helmut Kohl
26.06
Overall unemployment decreases, small regional increases reported
26.06
Édouard Philippe: We will develop relations with Estonia in strategic field
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow