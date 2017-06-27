Savisaar likely to announce election coalition on Wednesday

According to the information of ERR's radio news, supporters of former longtime party chairman Edgar Savisaar in the Center Party will establish their own election list in Tallinn, which is likely to be confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday.

The radio news were able to get Savisaar on the phone, who declined to comment but said that the election coalition would be discussed in more detail at Wednesday's press conference.

Savisaar will lead the election list, which is also to include MPs Olga Ivanova and Oudekki Loone and possibly MP Peeter Ernits as well.

Ernits said on Tuesday, however, that he was very busy preparing for the elections in the Tartu district and that it would be strange of him to run simultaneously on an alternative election list. Nonetheless, he did not clearly state whether he would be running on the Center Party's list.

It is also very likely that MEP Yana Toom will likewise run on the alternative list, which should be officially confirmed at Thursday's planned press conference, where those involved will introduce their plans.

The leadership of the Center Party discussed the matter of a separate election coalition on Monday.

The so-called Savisaar list will likely offer stiff competition to the Center Party's election list. A Center parliamentary group member requesting anonymity confirmed to ERR's radio news, however, that they had no intention of breaking up the ruling coalition and that they would continue to support the government led by Center Party chairman and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in the Riigikogu.

Center Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid told ERR that the founders of the possible election coalition want to improve their position in the party with such behavior.

"Those who are currently creating this alternative formation alongside the Center Party, they want to ruin the Center Party's chances of an absolute majority and, through this, bargain for better conditions for themselves in the party," said Karilaid. "They want to turn the local elections into a horse trade."