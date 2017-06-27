news

Autorollo conviction enters into force as top court rejects appeal ({{commentsTotal}})

Väino Pentus and Siim Roode.
Väino Pentus and Siim Roode. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

The conviction of Väino Pentus and Siim Roode, who were previously found guilty in two lower-level courts in the criminal case that is commonly referred to as the Autorollo case, entered into force on Tuesday as the Supreme Court of Estonia decided to reject their appeal.

Roode and Pentus' defense lawyers asked the court to find the defendants not guilty. The top court found that there was no basis for accepting their case, however, therefore their conviction entered into force.

The most recent decision in the Autorollo case was made at the beginning of December, when Tallinn Circuit Court slightly modified Harju County Court's decision. Pentus was still found guilty of causing the insolvency of his road haulage company Autorollo, violation of the obligation to maintain accounts, use of a counterfeited document and embezzlement and was handed a conditional sentence of two years in prison with three years of probation.

Roode, who became the de facto manager of the company in 2010, was found guilty of causing insolvency and counterfeiting a document. He was fined 480 daily rates, which translates to €12,230 due to his income as a lawyer, and was banned from business activities for a period of four years.

Pentus was the sole owner and board memer of Autorollo beginning July 28, 2008. On April 26, 2010, Roode became the company's sole owner and de facto manager. According to charges, the company's financial situation was very bad by the time it changed hands, and Roode together with Pentus arranged for the movement of assets out of the business to prevent their sell-off against creditors' claims and free Pentus of a personal guaranty on loans. The removal of assets primarily had to do with the removal of four trucks and 11 trailers from Autorollo's asset list.

According to charges, Autorollo thereby lost title to property worth at least 2.36 million kroons — or €151,000 according to the fixed exchange rate of €1 = 15.65 EEK — but was relieved of obligations worth just 880,000 kroons. Thus, the damage caused to the company by Pentus and Roode amounted to 1.5 million kroons — or €94,000.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

court caseväino pentussiim roodeautorollo


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Väino Pentus and Siim Roode.Väino Pentus and Siim Roode.
Autorollo conviction enters into force as top court rejects appeal
Edgar Savisaar (Center).Edgar Savisaar (Center).
Savisaar likely to announce election coalition on Wednesday
Same-sex couple holding hands. Photo is illustrative.Same-sex couple holding hands. Photo is illustrative.
Supreme Court: Same-sex couples have right to protection of family life
Haapsalu mayor Urmas Sukles (Reform).Haapsalu mayor Urmas Sukles (Reform).
Candidates in election coalitions must leave party, warns Reform
Cinnamon rolls. Photo is illustrative.Cinnamon rolls. Photo is illustrative.
Health minister wants to ban food of low nutritional quality from schools
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
NEWS
Nestor on working visit to Washington, to meet with US Speaker Paul Ryan
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Gen. Petr Pavel.Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Gen. Petr Pavel.
NATO general: No clear hostility in Russian air incidents above Baltic Sea
26.06
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
26.06
Estonian MEP: Nord Stream 2 unnecessary from EU energy security perspective
26.06
Reactions to Mihkelson, Tsahkna leaving IRL: Storms ahead
26.06
Politico places Estonia among important participants in Brexit negotiations
BUSINESS
An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
Work on the extension of the road section to four lanes will most likely start in late July.Work on the extension of the road section to four lanes will most likely start in late July.
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
Milk packaging line, Laeva dairy, Tartu County.Milk packaging line, Laeva dairy, Tartu County.
State agency not impartial awarding investment, say dairy producers
22.06
First quarter dwelling price index up 7.7 percent on year
21.06
Finnish government gives green light to Balticconnector gas pipeline
21.06
Kanal 2, TV3 to leave free-to-air television Updated
21.06
Eesti Energia to begin selling electricity, natural gas in Poland
Culture
Culture.ee offers weekly recommendations for things to do around Estonia.Culture.ee offers weekly recommendations for things to do around Estonia.
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 26-July 12
20.06
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
14.06
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Brian Cox.Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Galleries
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
14:37
Autorollo conviction enters into force as top court rejects appeal
13:42
Supreme Court: Same-sex couples have right to protection of family life
12:35
Savisaar likely to announce election coalition on Wednesday
11:38
Candidates in election coalitions must leave party, warns Reform
10:51
Health minister wants to ban food of low nutritional quality from schools
09:43
Nestor on working visit to Washington, to meet with US Speaker Paul Ryan
08:49
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
26.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 26-July 12
26.06
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
26.06
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
26.06
NATO general: No clear hostility in Russian air incidents above Baltic Sea
26.06
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
26.06
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
26.06
Estonian MEP: Nord Stream 2 unnecessary from EU energy security perspective
26.06
Reactions to Mihkelson, Tsahkna leaving IRL: Storms ahead
26.06
Politico places Estonia among important participants in Brexit negotiations
26.06
Tsahkna, Mihkelson leaving IRL
26.06
Youth song and dance festival to bring 37,000 performers to Tallinn
26.06
State agency not impartial awarding investment, say dairy producers
26.06
One death, two stabbings over Midsummer holiday weekend
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow