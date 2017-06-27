news

Estonian, Slovenian foreign ministers meet in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

Estonian and Slovenian Ministers of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (left) and Karl Erjavec (right) in Tallinn on Monday. June 26, 2017.
Estonian and Slovenian Ministers of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (left) and Karl Erjavec (right) in Tallinn on Monday. June 26, 2017. Source: (Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser on Monday met with Slovenian counterpart Karl Erjavec, with whom he discussed challenges facing the EU in light of the upcoming Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU as well as cooperation in finding solutions to these challenges.

On the subject of the Estonian presidency of the EU, which begins on Saturday, July 1, the two foreign ministers discussed topics related to the future of the EU, Brexit, migration, security and other complex issues facing the EU, according to a government press release.

"One of the most important tasks of the Estonian presidency i to keep the EU united, solidarity-based and decisive in addressing these issues," Mikser said. "The EU must move forward to achieve results that are tangible for all Europeans — create jobs and increase economic growth."

The two ministers discussed the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU and emphasized the importance of maintaining close relations with the U.K. "Estonia aims to maintain the unity of the 27 member states and reach an agreement on preserving the rights of citizens living and working in the U.K. according to the reciprocity principle," Mikser noted.

Mikser and Erjavec also discussed cooperation in the EU's eastern neighborhood and the Eastern Partnership Summit which will take place during the Estonian presidency of the EU. "It is important to motivate Eastern partners to continue with reforms to bring them closer to the EU," noted the Estonian minister. "Therefore, it is important that the results of the summit would motivate these partners to continue their work and would convey a message of commitment of the EU and its partners."

The two likewise spoke about recent developments in the Western Balkans and emphasized the importance of the region on grounds of security and stability. "We will continue to support the Western Balkan countries' EU ambitions," Mikser asserted. "The EU's door continues to be open for them."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

