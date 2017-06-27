Estonian, Maltese presidents discuss EU presidency

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Maltese President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca in Rome on Tuesday, where they discussed bilateral cooperation as well as Malta's experience with the current presidency of the Council of the EU, which it will be handing off to Estonia this week.

"I thanked the Maltese head of state for the work that they have done in the past six months as the holder of the presidency of the EU," Kaljulaid was quoted by spokespeople as saying. "This week we will take over the presidency and Malta's experience is valuable."

Their meeting focused on the migration crisis and Estonia's experience with building a digital society.

"In Southern Europe, migration issues are considerably more topical because the situation on the migration path in the middle part of the Mediterranean Sea is still critical," the Estonian president noted, adding that migration issues would remain an important topic during Estonia's EU presidency.

Kaljulaid also introduced to Coleiro Preca Estonia's priorities for its upcoming EU presidency. "We talked a lot about digital issues, which actually concern all the topics on the table," noted the Estonian head of state. "Our experience with building a digital society is still the topic in which a lot of interest is shown, including by Malta."

The two presidents also discussed bilateral cooperation and possible future joint projects.