Tsahkna won't rule out forming new political party

Former Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) chairman Margus Tsahkna, who announced his decision to leave the party on Monday, confirmed that he would remain in politics and did not rule out forming a new political party in the future.

Tsahkna said in an interview with daily Postimees (link in Estonian) that he planned on remaining in the Riigikogu as an independent MP through 2019 and would not be joining any of the parties currently represented in the Riigikogu.

"I believe that I still have a great deal to offer in Estonian politics and the development of society," he said. "I won't rule out that it is possible for new powers to emerge in Estonia."

He noted that every party needs to have some kind of wider social interest group behind it. "If enough people can be found with similar views, then they will get together and begin carrying out their ideas," Tsahkna noted.