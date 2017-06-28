Savisaar supporters hold off on announcing election coalition

Supporters of longtime former Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar gave a press conference on Wednesday initially meant to introduce their planned new election coalition, instead announcing that, while the list is already prepared, they will first attempt to negotiate with party chairman and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas this week.

MPs Olga Ivanova, Oudekki Loone and Mihhail Korb, MEP Yana Toom and Tallinn deputy mayor Mihhail Kõlvart spoke at the press conference.

Jakko Väli, who introduced them, explained that Kõlvart and Korb were at the press conference representing the opposing camp and noted that Savisaar had been prepared to attend the press conference as well but found it unnecessary after the circumstances had changed.

The results of negotiations with Ratas will be announced at a new press conference next week.

Toom said that the election list itself was already prepared, as was their election program, noting that the list included 93 people.

Kõlvart said that an understanding must be reached that members of the Center Party have common goals. "Of this I am sure, that we have a common worldview which is tied to the ideology of the Center Party," he asserted.

Ivanova added that negotiations are underway regarding ideological matters.

According to Loone, Savisaar is likewise participating in negotiations with Ratas. "Edgar Savisaar is a member of our team," she noted. Toom confirmed that the former longtime party chairman was part of their election list.

ERR's radio news on Tuesday managed to get Savisaar on the phone, who declined to comment but said that the election coalition would be discussed in more detail at Wednesday's press conference.

Toom likewise confirmed the announcement of the election coalition to ERR on Tuesday, promising that the government coalition could continue to count on the votes of all Center Party members after the formation of the election coalition as well.

According to unconfirmed information, Savisaar will lead the election list, which is also to include MPs Olga Ivanova and Oudekki Loone and possibly MP Peeter Ernits as well.