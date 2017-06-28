news

Savisaar supporters hold off on announcing election coalition ({{commentsTotal}})

Olga Ivanova, Oudekki Loone, Yana Toom, Mihhail Kõlvart and Mihhail Korb (Center). June 28, 2017.
Olga Ivanova, Oudekki Loone, Yana Toom, Mihhail Kõlvart and Mihhail Korb (Center). June 28, 2017. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News
News

Supporters of longtime former Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar gave a press conference on Wednesday initially meant to introduce their planned new election coalition, instead announcing that, while the list is already prepared, they will first attempt to negotiate with party chairman and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas this week.

MPs Olga Ivanova, Oudekki Loone and Mihhail Korb, MEP Yana Toom and Tallinn deputy mayor Mihhail Kõlvart spoke at the press conference.

Jakko Väli, who introduced them, explained that Kõlvart and Korb were at the press conference representing the opposing camp and noted that Savisaar had been prepared to attend the press conference as well but found it unnecessary after the circumstances had changed.

The results of negotiations with Ratas will be announced at a new press conference next week.

Toom said that the election list itself was already prepared, as was their election program, noting that the list included 93 people.

Kõlvart said that an understanding must be reached that members of the Center Party have common goals. "Of this I am sure, that we have a common worldview which is tied to the ideology of the Center Party," he asserted.

Ivanova added that negotiations are underway regarding ideological matters.

According to Loone, Savisaar is likewise participating in negotiations with Ratas. "Edgar Savisaar is a member of our team," she noted. Toom confirmed that the former longtime party chairman was part of their election list.

ERR's radio news on Tuesday managed to get Savisaar on the phone, who declined to comment but said that the election coalition would be discussed in more detail at Wednesday's press conference.

Toom likewise confirmed the announcement of the election coalition to ERR on Tuesday, promising that the government coalition could continue to count on the votes of all Center Party members after the formation of the election coalition as well.

According to unconfirmed information, Savisaar will lead the election list, which is also to include MPs Olga Ivanova and Oudekki Loone and possibly MP Peeter Ernits as well.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

local electionscenter partyedgar savisaarolga ivanovayana toommihhail korbmihhail kõlvartoudekki loone


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Olga Ivanova, Oudekki Loone, Yana Toom, Mihhail Kõlvart and Mihhail Korb (Center). June 28, 2017.Olga Ivanova, Oudekki Loone, Yana Toom, Mihhail Kõlvart and Mihhail Korb (Center). June 28, 2017.
Savisaar supporters hold off on announcing election coalition
A Nordica plane at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport.A Nordica plane at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport.
Survey: Terror concerns affecting Estonians' travel plans
International cyberattack causes Ehituse ABC to close all stores
Marko Mihkelson (left) and Margus Tsahkna (right) entering the restaurant where they announced their decision to leave IRL to the press. June 26, 2017.Marko Mihkelson (left) and Margus Tsahkna (right) entering the restaurant where they announced their decision to leave IRL to the press. June 26, 2017.
Tsahkna won't rule out forming new political party
Reporters and cameras outside of Stenbock House. August 2016. Photo is illustrative.Reporters and cameras outside of Stenbock House. August 2016. Photo is illustrative.
Over 70 foreign journalists to visit Estonia for start of EU presidency
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
NEWS
Maltese President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca (left) with President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) in Rome on Tuesday. June 27, 2017.Maltese President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca (left) with President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) in Rome on Tuesday. June 27, 2017.
Estonian, Maltese presidents discuss EU presidency
Estonian and Slovenian Ministers of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (left) and Karl Erjavec (right) in Tallinn on Monday. June 26, 2017.Estonian and Slovenian Ministers of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (left) and Karl Erjavec (right) in Tallinn on Monday. June 26, 2017.
Estonian, Slovenian foreign ministers meet in Tallinn
Väino Pentus and Siim Roode.Väino Pentus and Siim Roode.
Autorollo conviction enters into force as top court rejects appeal
27.06
Savisaar likely to announce election coalition on Wednesday
27.06
Candidates in election coalitions must leave party, warns Reform
27.06
Health minister wants to ban food of low nutritional quality from schools
27.06
Nestor on working visit to Washington, to meet with US Speaker Paul Ryan
BUSINESS
Regional Jet OÜ is owned by Nordic Aviation Group (Nordica) and LOT Polish Airlines.Regional Jet OÜ is owned by Nordic Aviation Group (Nordica) and LOT Polish Airlines.
Regional Jet leases two jets to serve SAS routes
An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
Work on the extension of the road section to four lanes will most likely start in late July.Work on the extension of the road section to four lanes will most likely start in late July.
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
22.06
Labour Inspectorate not to fine Ekspress Meedia in paper boys controversy
22.06
Sugar tax to increase dairy, juice prices unless EU grants exception
22.06
First quarter dwelling price index up 7.7 percent on year
21.06
Finnish government gives green light to Balticconnector gas pipeline
Culture
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
26.06
Youth song and dance festival to bring 37,000 performers to Tallinn
20.06
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
Brian Cox.Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
Galleries
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
A temporary helicopter support base has been established at Tapa Army Base. May 15, 2017.
Gallery: Temporary helicopter support base set up at Tapa
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
Gallery: MPs Siret Kotka and Martin Repinski get married
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:41
Survey: Terror concerns affecting Estonians' travel plans
12:44
Savisaar supporters hold off on announcing election coalition
11:38
International cyberattack causes Ehituse ABC to close all stores
10:47
Tsahkna won't rule out forming new political party
09:46
Over 70 foreign journalists to visit Estonia for start of EU presidency
08:49
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
27.06
Estonian, Maltese presidents discuss EU presidency
27.06
Estonian, Slovenian foreign ministers meet in Tallinn
27.06
Regional Jet leases two jets to serve SAS routes
27.06
Autorollo conviction enters into force as top court rejects appeal
27.06
Supreme Court: Same-sex couples have right to protection of family life
27.06
Savisaar likely to announce election coalition on Wednesday
27.06
Candidates in election coalitions must leave party, warns Reform
27.06
Health minister wants to ban food of low nutritional quality from schools
27.06
Nestor on working visit to Washington, to meet with US Speaker Paul Ryan
27.06
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
26.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 26-July 12
26.06
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
26.06
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
26.06
NATO general: No clear hostility in Russian air incidents above Baltic Sea
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow