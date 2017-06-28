Survey: Terror concerns affecting Estonians' travel plans

One in six Estonians is avoiding traveling to countries recently hit by a terrorist attack, according to a survey commissioned by daily Postimees.

The results of a survey commissioned by Postimees (link in Estonian) and conducted by EMOR show that 15.2 percent of Estonian residents are trying to avoid traveling to countries in which terrorist attacks have occurred and 3.9 percent of respondents have made changes to European travel plans following a terrorist attack.

"Nearly two-thirds of Estonian residents feel that uncertainty has increased in relation to the most recent terrorist attacks in Europe," said EMOR research director Aivar Voog. "The biggest shares among them are of women, people aged 25-50 and residents with higher education."

Those least concerned by these attacks are young men with primary and basic education, of whom 42-45 percent do not feel affected by the attacks.

According to Director General of the Ministry of Foregin Affairs' Consular Department Kersti Eesmaa, this changing mindset is evidenced by an increase in Estonians registering their trips with the ministry even when traveling within Europe.