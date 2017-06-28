Second beer, cider excise duty hike of year to take effect Saturday

The second increase in the excise duty on beer and cider in Estonia this year, which will take effect on July 1, will hike the rate of the duty 70 percent to 15.52 cents per percent of alcohol by volume (ABV) per liter.

The first duty hike this year, which took effect in February, saw the rate of the duty rise from 8.30 cents to 9.13 cents per percent of ABV per liter.

While after the first hike a standard 0.5 liter bottle of beer cost on average €1.11, following Saturday's hike, its price will climb to approximately €1.29. Meanwhile, a bottle of apple cider with 4.5 percent ABV that previously cost €1.29 and cost €1.32 after the February hike will cost €1.46 beginning on Saturday, the Ministry of Finance has previously said.

The rate of the excise duty on hard alcohol in Estonia will increase 10 percent every year through 2020. The ten-percent hike for 2017 took place in February already.