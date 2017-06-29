news

Ratas: Estonia, France's relations better than ever before ({{commentsTotal}})

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Stenbock House in Tallinn on Wednesday. June 28, 2017.
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Stenbock House in Tallinn on Wednesday. June 28, 2017. Source: (Raul Mee/Government Office)
News
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas met with French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe in Tallinn on Wednesday, where the two discussed the future of the EU, the most important topics of Estonia's upcoming presidency of the Council of the EU as well as security-related issues.

According to Ratas, Estonia and France's relations are currently better than ever before and he hoped that Wednesday's visit would provide an extra boost for further accelerate cooperation, according to a government press release.

"We highly value France's participation in the NATO battle group stationed in Estonia," said the Estonian prime minister. "Your presence adds a sense of security and ensures the security of the Baltic states. I am also glad that we will be able to visit Tapa Army Base together tomorrow."

At the meeting, the two heads of government also discussed the future of the EU and Ratas introduced Philippe to the key topics of Estonia's presidency of the Council of the EU, which begins on Saturday.

"It is most important to Estonia as holder of the presidency to lead 28 states in such a way that Europe would remain united, strong and hopeful," Ratas said. "Naturally one of our most important and recurring topics is a digital Europe and the free movement of data. Our goal is to work toward the free movement of data becoming the fifth freedom of the EU in the future as well as one of the cornerstones of a well-functioning internal market."

Also more broadly discussed at their meeting was the intensifying of cooperation between Estonia and France. "We see potential for cooperation in the cultural, digial and defense fields in particular," Ratas added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri rataseu2017eefrance


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Stenbock House in Tallinn on Wednesday. June 28, 2017.French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Stenbock House in Tallinn on Wednesday. June 28, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, France's relations better than ever before
Beer and cider being sold at a Statoil gas station store. December 2016.Beer and cider being sold at a Statoil gas station store. December 2016.
Second beer, cider excise duty hike of year to take effect Saturday
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (left) and President of the European Council Donald Tusk (right).President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (left) and President of the European Council Donald Tusk (right).
Juncker, Tusk to arrive on two-day visit to Estonia
A playroom in the newly completed extension of Tõrvandi Kindergarten. February 2017.A playroom in the newly completed extension of Tõrvandi Kindergarten. February 2017.
Estonia earmarks €12 million for reconstruction of kindergarten buildings
A Russian military AN-30B aircraft in flight.A Russian military AN-30B aircraft in flight.
Russian aircraft to conduct observation flight over Estonia
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
NEWS
Then-MP Jüri Ratas (right) getting his blood pressure checked at an annual health check for Riigikogu employees. April 2016.Then-MP Jüri Ratas (right) getting his blood pressure checked at an annual health check for Riigikogu employees. April 2016.
Justice chancellor: Employers can fire employees refusing health checks
A Nordica plane at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport.A Nordica plane at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport.
Survey: Terror concerns affecting Estonians' travel plans
Olga Ivanova, Oudekki Loone, Yana Toom, Mihhail Kõlvart and Mihhail Korb (Center). June 28, 2017.Olga Ivanova, Oudekki Loone, Yana Toom, Mihhail Kõlvart and Mihhail Korb (Center). June 28, 2017.
Savisaar supporters hold off on announcing election coalition
28.06
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
27.06
Estonian, Maltese presidents discuss EU presidency
27.06
Estonian, Slovenian foreign ministers meet in Tallinn
27.06
Regional Jet leases two jets to serve SAS routes
BUSINESS
An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
Work on the extension of the road section to four lanes will most likely start in late July.Work on the extension of the road section to four lanes will most likely start in late July.
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
Schematic maps of passenger (left) and freight (right) rail lines and stations.Schematic maps of passenger (left) and freight (right) rail lines and stations.
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
22.06
Sugar tax to increase dairy, juice prices unless EU grants exception
22.06
First quarter dwelling price index up 7.7 percent on year
21.06
Finnish government gives green light to Balticconnector gas pipeline
21.06
Kanal 2, TV3 to leave free-to-air television Updated
Culture
Culture.ee offers weekly recommendations for things to do around Estonia.Culture.ee offers weekly recommendations for things to do around Estonia.
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 26-July 12
20.06
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
14.06
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
Brian Cox.Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
Galleries
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
A temporary helicopter support base has been established at Tapa Army Base. May 15, 2017.
Gallery: Temporary helicopter support base set up at Tapa
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
Gallery: MPs Siret Kotka and Martin Repinski get married
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
09:36
Juncker, Tusk to arrive on two-day visit to Estonia
08:49
Ratas: Estonia, France's relations better than ever before
28.06
Estonia earmarks €12 million for reconstruction of kindergarten buildings
28.06
Russian aircraft to conduct observation flight over Estonia
28.06
Second beer, cider excise duty hike of year to take effect Saturday
28.06
Justice chancellor: Employers can fire employees refusing health checks
28.06
Survey: Terror concerns affecting Estonians' travel plans
28.06
Savisaar supporters hold off on announcing election coalition
28.06
International cyberattack causes Ehituse ABC to close all stores
28.06
Tsahkna won't rule out forming new political party
28.06
Over 70 foreign journalists to visit Estonia for start of EU presidency
28.06
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
27.06
Estonian, Maltese presidents discuss EU presidency
27.06
Estonian, Slovenian foreign ministers meet in Tallinn
27.06
Regional Jet leases two jets to serve SAS routes
27.06
Autorollo conviction enters into force as top court rejects appeal
27.06
Supreme Court: Same-sex couples have right to protection of family life
27.06
Savisaar likely to announce election coalition on Wednesday
27.06
Candidates in election coalitions must leave party, warns Reform
27.06
Health minister wants to ban food of low nutritional quality from schools
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow