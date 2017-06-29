Juncker, Tusk to arrive on two-day visit to Estonia

A nearly 30-strong delegation from the European Commission headed by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as well as President of the Council of the EU Donald Tusk will arrive for a two-day visit to Estonia on Thursday.

Estonia's presidency of the Council of the EU will begin n Saturday, July 1 and run through Dec. 31.

Tusk will meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, with whom he will discuss the preparations for EU summits as well as developments in the EU's migration, climate and defense policies. Tusk is also scheduled to meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Members of the European Commission will meet with members of the Estonian government, President Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor, parliamentary group chairmen as well as parliamentary committee chairmen.

On Thursday evening, the opening ceremony of the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU will be held at Tallinn Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel), which will be followed by a concert in Freedom Square.

A delegation of 70 foreign journalists covering the beginning of the Estonian EU presidency is also scheduled to arrive in Tallinn on Thursday.