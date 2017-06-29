NB8 parliament speakers meet with US Speaker Ryan in Washington

Speakers of the parliaments of NB8 countries met with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan, among others, on a two-day working visit to Washington.

While in Washington, leaders of the parliaments of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania met with Pence, Ryan and other key figures in U.S. foreign policy, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

According to President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE), Russia and Belarus' annual joint military exercise Zapad, which will take place in Western Russia and Belarus this September, was likewise discussed at their meeting.

"The subject of Zapad was discussed yesterday as well as at today's meeting with Paul Ryan," confirmed the Riigikogu president on Wednesday, adding that there was also talk of the U.S. bringing more forces to the Baltic Sea region in relation to the exercise.

"Lengthy discussions are not held on these topics, but this is done for a very practical reason, for which a lovely word has been found in Estonian — 'deterrence,'" Nestor added.

Ryan last visited Estonia in the second half of April; Pence is scheduled to visit Estonia in late July.