Estonian government approves national defense development plan through 2026

The aim of the development plan is to prevent and ease dangers and tensions related to national defense, more rapidly develop the nation's independent defense capability, ensure the ability to stand against an attack by means of the actions of the whole of society, the ability to quickly solve crises and conflicts related to national defense, to increase the cohesion of Estonian society as well as to ensure readieness to stand up to the information war, government spokespeople said.

The National Defence Development Plan is a strategic development document drawn up for the uniform planning of national defense, on the basis of which the state will develop the capabilities necessary for national defense based on the concept of comprehensive national defense.