news

Estonian government approves national defense development plan through 2026 ({{commentsTotal}})

A CV9035 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) of the 1st Infantry Brigade.
A CV9035 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) of the 1st Infantry Brigade. Source: (Hannes Ivask/Kaitsevägi)
News
News

The Estonian government on Thursday approved the National Defence Development Plan for 2017-2026.

The aim of the development plan is to prevent and ease dangers and tensions related to national defense, more rapidly develop the nation's independent defense capability, ensure the ability to stand against an attack by means of the actions of the whole of society, the ability to quickly solve crises and conflicts related to national defense, to increase the cohesion of Estonian society as well as to ensure readieness to stand up to the information war, government spokespeople said.

The National Defence Development Plan is a strategic development document drawn up for the uniform planning of national defense, on the basis of which the state will develop the capabilities necessary for national defense based on the concept of comprehensive national defense.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

defensenational defence development plan


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

A banner promoting the Estonian EU presidency in Tallinn's Freedom Square.A banner promoting the Estonian EU presidency in Tallinn's Freedom Square.
Government approves Estonia's EU presidency program
A CV9035 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) of the 1st Infantry Brigade.A CV9035 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) of the 1st Infantry Brigade.
Estonian government approves national defense development plan through 2026
Construction on Nord Stream 2 is hoped to begin in May 2018.Construction on Nord Stream 2 is hoped to begin in May 2018.
Estonia to seek broad EU mandate for Russian gas talks beyond Nord Stream 2
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (second to right) and other NB8 parliamentary leaders met with U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (far right) in Washington this week.President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (second to right) and other NB8 parliamentary leaders met with U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (far right) in Washington this week.
NB8 parliament speakers meet with Pence, Ryan in Washington
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (left) and President of the European Council Donald Tusk (right).President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (left) and President of the European Council Donald Tusk (right).
Juncker, Tusk to arrive on two-day visit to Estonia
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
NEWS
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Stenbock House in Tallinn on Wednesday. June 28, 2017.French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Stenbock House in Tallinn on Wednesday. June 28, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, France's relations better than ever before
A playroom in the newly completed extension of Tõrvandi Kindergarten. February 2017.A playroom in the newly completed extension of Tõrvandi Kindergarten. February 2017.
Estonia earmarks €12 million for reconstruction of kindergarten buildings
A Russian military AN-30B aircraft in flight.A Russian military AN-30B aircraft in flight.
Russian aircraft to conduct observation flight over Estonia
28.06
Savisaar supporters hold off on announcing election coalition
28.06
International cyberattack causes Ehituse ABC to close all stores
28.06
Tsahkna won't rule out forming new political party
28.06
Over 70 foreign journalists to visit Estonia for start of EU presidency
BUSINESS
Beer and cider being sold at a Statoil gas station store. December 2016.Beer and cider being sold at a Statoil gas station store. December 2016.
Second beer, cider excise duty hike of year to take effect Saturday
Regional Jet OÜ is owned by Nordic Aviation Group (Nordica) and LOT Polish Airlines.Regional Jet OÜ is owned by Nordic Aviation Group (Nordica) and LOT Polish Airlines.
Regional Jet leases two jets to serve SAS routes
An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.An Eesti Energia-owned wind farm in Narva.
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
26.06
Overall unemployment decreases, small regional increases reported
22.06
Labour Inspectorate not to fine Ekspress Meedia in paper boys controversy
22.06
Sugar tax to increase dairy, juice prices unless EU grants exception
22.06
First quarter dwelling price index up 7.7 percent on year
Culture
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
26.06
Youth song and dance festival to bring 37,000 performers to Tallinn
20.06
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
Brian Cox.Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
Galleries
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
A temporary helicopter support base has been established at Tapa Army Base. May 15, 2017.
Gallery: Temporary helicopter support base set up at Tapa
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
Gallery: MPs Siret Kotka and Martin Repinski get married
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:41
Estonian government approves national defense development plan through 2026
12:38
Government approves Estonia's EU presidency program
11:35
Estonia to seek broad EU mandate for Russian gas talks beyond Nord Stream 2
10:33
NB8 parliament speakers meet with Pence, Ryan in Washington
09:36
Juncker, Tusk to arrive on two-day visit to Estonia
08:49
Ratas: Estonia, France's relations better than ever before
28.06
Estonia earmarks €12 million for reconstruction of kindergarten buildings
28.06
Russian aircraft to conduct observation flight over Estonia
28.06
Second beer, cider excise duty hike of year to take effect Saturday
28.06
Justice chancellor: Employers can fire employees refusing health checks
28.06
Survey: Terror concerns affecting Estonians' travel plans
28.06
Savisaar supporters hold off on announcing election coalition
28.06
International cyberattack causes Ehituse ABC to close all stores
28.06
Tsahkna won't rule out forming new political party
28.06
Over 70 foreign journalists to visit Estonia for start of EU presidency
28.06
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
27.06
Estonian, Maltese presidents discuss EU presidency
27.06
Estonian, Slovenian foreign ministers meet in Tallinn
27.06
Regional Jet leases two jets to serve SAS routes
27.06
Autorollo conviction enters into force as top court rejects appeal
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow