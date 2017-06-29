US Speaker Paul Ryan: US stands firmly behind NATO's Article 5

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor said that this week's joint working visit of the speakers of the parliaments of Nordic and Baltic countries to Washington was a success, as it relayed two important messages to Estonia — regarding NATO's Article 5 and a free trade agreement with the EU.

The meeting of NB8 parliament speakers with Ryan focused on security, and Ryan assured them that the U.S. stood firmly behind NATO's Article 5, according to a Riigikogu press release.

It was also admitted that economic and trade relations between the EU and the U.S. were of mutual importance and that it was time to begin discussing the free trade agreement between the two again.

Discussed at the meeting with Andrea Thompson, national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, were cybersecurity, cooperation in the digital sector as well as the situation in Ukraine. Russia's activities in Ukraine were condemned and support to Ukraine in carrying out reforms was confirmed.

Speakers of the parliaments of Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania participated in the two-day visit of Nordic and Baltic speakers to Washington this week.

Ryan most recently visited Estonia in the second half of April. Pence is scheduled to visit Estonia at the end of July.