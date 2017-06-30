May industrial production volume up 13 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, in May 2017, the production of industrial enterprises increased 13 percent compared to May of last year.

Production increased in the energy sector and mining and quarrying as well as in manufacturing.

This May, manufacturing production was eight percent higher compared to the same month last year. Production growth was broad-based, with production surpassing May 2016 volumes in two-thirds of industry branches. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood, metal and food products and electrical equipment. Production also increased in the manufacture of motor vehicles, machinery and equipment as well as building material. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell only in the manufacture of electronic products.

Last month, 67 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, the sales of manufacturing production for export increased seven percent and sales to the domestic market 15 percent compared to May 2016.

This May, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production remained on the level of the previous month but production in manufacturing fell by two percent.

Compared to May 2016, the production of electricity increased 69 percent and the production of heat 26 percent.