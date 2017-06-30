Bad weather: High-speed ferry departures cancelled

Viking Line and Linda Line announced cancellations for Friday of their high-speed ferries’ trips between Tallinn and Helsinki. The reason is the current bad weather.

Due to strong wind and high waves, Viking Line has cancelled the Friday departures of its Viking FSTR catamaran ferry from Helsinki at 8:00 a.m. as well as 1:00 and 6:00 p.m., and its departures from Tallinn at 10:30 a.m. as well as 3:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Linda Line, also operating a catamaran ferry between Tallinn and Helsinki, has cancelled all of its Friday departures.