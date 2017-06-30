Missing comma forces song festival organizers to replace dozens of posters

Organizers of the Youth Song and Dance Festival were forced to replace dozens of posters advertising the festival in Tallinn after it was noted that the Estonian-language text was missing a comma.

Last week, participants in the Youth Song and Dance Festival were greeted in various parts of Tallinn by posters that read, "Hello singer!" and "Hello dancer!" Sticklers for languge, however, were bothered by the comma missing from the message, wrote daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

The mistake has since been rectified.

"It is true that some posters were replaced," confirmed song and dance festival spokesperson Carl-Ruuben Soolep. "This was a human error which was caught early as the work was in progress, before all the posters had made it out onto the street."

By the time the error was caught, 75 poster had already been hung up in Tallinn.

The total cost to reprint and replace the corrected posters, including new advertising spaces supplied with the correct poster, was €775.