LIVE: Ratas and Juncker press conference at 10:45 a.m.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker will hold a joint press conference at 10:45 a.m. on Friday. ERR News will stream it live.

Juncker arrived in Estonia on Thursday. Along with other European Union officials, he is here for the start of Estonia’s presidency of the Council of the European Union. Other guests included a number of EC commissioners, as well as President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

The top-level visit is part of a series of events starting Estonia’s presidency. The opening act, a concert and speeches at the Tallinn Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel), took place on Thursday, followed by a concert for the public in Tallinn’s Freedom Square. See below the comment section for more.

The Estonian presidency of the EU council officially starts on July 1 and ends on Dec. 31 this year. For the period of the presidency, ERR acts as the official broadcaster, which means that ERR News will have plenty of video as well as live streams available.

ETV's live coverage starts at 10:30 a.m., until then the player below will show ETV's regular programming.