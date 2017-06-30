360-degree video: First full dance festival rehearsal

Performers in this weekend's youth dance festival had their first full rehearsal on Thursday, in which all 585 participating dance troupes were assembled on one field together for the first time ahead of Friday and Saturday's performances.

ERR Multimedia was able to capture part of Thursday's rehearsal, where nearly 8,500 dancers convened to rehearse their full repertoire together with musicians and soloists, on 360-degree video.

Earlier this week, the dance troupes were split up to rehearse at nine different stadiums and training grounds across the city.

The first performance of the 12th Youth Dance Festival, which will take place at Kalev Central Stadium, begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The second and third performances will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.