Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion

Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport opened the expansion of its passenger terminal, the biggest change in which is the new, relocated security checkpoint twice the size of the previous one.

The €5.2 million job expanded the total area of the passenger terminal by 4,000 square meters.

"We will continue with some work behind the scenes over ther summer as well, but the changes needed for the Estonian EU presidency have been completed and we can welcome our guests with dignity," said Tallinn Airport board chairwoman Piret Mürk-Dubout.

Construction will continue over the summer on the new tram stop located at the north end of the passenger terminal this fall. The number 4 tram is expected to begin serving Tallinn Airport this fall.

Beginning Friday, the pre-flight security checkpoint will be located at the southern end of the terminal, where changes to the screening equipment setup will increase the capacity of each of the five security lines from around 120 to approximately 230 people per hour.

The upper deck in front of passenger terminal was also reopened to vehicular traffic on Friday, as was an additional taxi waiting area with a capacity of 40 vehicles.