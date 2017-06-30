Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in May

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased one percent on year at constant prices in May. For the second month in a row, turnover has shown stable growth of one percent on year.

This May, the turnover of retail trade enterprises totaled €586.3 million.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased five percent compared to May 2016. Turnover increased in four and decreased in three economic activities. Turnover increased the most in stores elling via mail order or the Internet, with sales jummping 33 percent in one year. Turnover also increased in other specialized stores, such as stores selling computers and computer accessories, photography supplies, books, sports equipment, games and toys, flowers and plants — which saw 19-percent growth — in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale, such as stalls, markets and direct sale — which saw three-percent growth — and in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials — which saw two-percent growth.

Compared to last May, turnover decreased in non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, e.g. department stores, in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear as well as in stores selling pharmaceutical goods and cosmetics.

Supermarket turnover decreased one percent compared to May 2016, which was partly influenced by the acceleration in the price increase of food products.

The turnover of enterprises engaging in the retail sale of automotive fuel also decreaed one percent on year.

Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased nine percent in May. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover remained at the same level compared to the previous month. In the first five months of 2017 the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased two percent compared to the same period last year.