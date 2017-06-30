VIDEO: Opening concert of Estonia’s 2017 EU presidency

news

For the public, the 2017 Estonian presidency of the Council of the European Union started off with a free concert on Tallinn’s Freedom Square on Sunday. The concert featured a wide range of some of Estonia’s most well-known artists.

The square, for the duration of the presidency defined by an art installation made of wood, also had a street food corner as well as a play area for children (the “Children’s Republic”, Laste Vabariik). The concert and the nice weather attracted a large crowd.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) eventually addressed an audience of thousands for the start of Estonia’s 2017 EU presidency.

Watch the full concert here:

Editor: Dario Cavegn

