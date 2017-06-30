White House confirms Pence to visit Estonia in late July

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is to arrive in Estonia on July 30. During his visit, he is to meet with the Estonian Prime Minister and the Presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the White House said on Thursday.

Pence is to meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and other Estonian officials with whom he will discuss bilateral issues.

The U.S. vice president will also meet with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė.

After leaving Estonia, Pence will also visit Georgia and Montenegro through Aug. 2 before returning to the U.S.