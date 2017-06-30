All but one EU member to attend Digital Summit in Tallinn

The heads of government of all EU member states except Portugal will attend the EU Digital Summit, the mot important meeting of Estonia's six-month EU presidency, to be held in Tallinn on Sept. 29.

As it is not part of the list of the EU's official meetings, country leaders do not have to attend the summit. Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa will not be attending the event as it takes place just days before the country's local elections.

By Friday, the heads of government of all member states of the EU but one had confirmed that they will be attending the summmit. Several high officials connected to the EU told BNS that in pinpointing which country had not confirmed its attendance, Europe's calendar of elections must be taken into consideration. Portuguese local elections are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1, two days after the event in the Estonian capital.

The Tallinn Declaration, which is to emphasize the need for developing digital topics in Europe, is to be adopted at the Tallinn summit.

The digital field is also one of the central themes of Estonia's EU presidency, which begins on Saturday.