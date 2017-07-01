Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on

The organizers of the Youth Dance Festival have decided to call off the second performance of the festival, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, due to this weekend's rainy weather.

Song and Dance Festival communications manager Sten Weidebaum told Vikerraadio that the goal is for the youth dancers to have more time to dry their clothes from Friday's rainy performance and prepare for the third performance on Saturday evening.

"I think we've all seen that this dance festival is taking place in probably the most difficult weather conditions of the last ten years," Weidebaum explained. "Today's weather forecast shows that we can't expect any significant improvement; they are calling for rain again for precisely the time of the second performance. The children, who are exhausted from yesterday's long day, need more time to dry their clothes and prepare for the third performance."

According to the communications manager, the decision was a unanimous one, as festival organizers want to ensure the dancers' well-being so that the dance festival remains a fun and enjoyable experience.

Those who had purchased tickets to the second performance can either request a refund or attend the Youth Song Festival on Sunday with their dance festival ticket.

The sold-out third performance of the dance festival, which begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, will not be canceled. Gates will open to visitors at 5 p.m.

ETV and ERR.ee will broadcast the third dance performance live beginning at 6:45 p.m.