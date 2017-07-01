news

College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency ({{commentsTotal}})

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the European
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the European Source: (Erik Peinar/Riigikogu)
News
News

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE), Vice-President of the Riigikogu Enn Eesmaa (Center) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu met with the College of Commissioners of the European Commission, headed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, in Tallinn on Friday.

The College of Commissioners are visiting Tallinn in connection with the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU, which began on Saturday and will last through the end of 2017, according to a Riigikogu press release.

Nestor said that the European Commission believes that the Estonian presidency will be very good, and that Estonia now has to make the effort in order to meet these expectations and give its best.

European Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King highlighted the cooperation between Estonia and the European Commission in countering radicalization both online and in local communities. "Together, we are going to take a number of concrete steps over the next six months to help increase the security of our citizens all across the EU," he said.

Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union Valdis Dombrovskis said that the economic benefit of the presidency for a country depended on taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the presidency both for marketing and in the economy. "The presidency gives much greater visibility to the country than you could otherwise possibly get," he explained.

According to European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc, during its presidency, the greatest changes Estonia will make in the transport sector will be in aviation, by fulfilling the security package necessary for its development.

Vice President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip expressed hope that during the Estonian presidency, it would be possible to abolish unjustified geoblocking in the EU, which hindered the functioning and development of the digital single market.  

In the area of foreign and security policy, Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen and member of the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu Margus Tsahkna emphasized, in addition to several other issues, the importance of cooperation in countering hybrid and cyber threats.

Also discussed at a meeting with the leaders of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu were the priorities of the Estonian presidency, defense issues and the development of the e-services of the digital single market.

Chairman of the European Union Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Toomas Vitsut (Center), Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee Sven Sester (IRL), Deputy Chairman of the Finance Committee Remo Holsmer (Reform) and member of the National Defence Committee Margus Tsahkna gave the commissioners an overview of parliamentary events to be held during the coming six months. The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Reform Party parliamentary group Hanno Pevkur and Social Democratic Party (SDE) member Liisa Oviir.

Nestor and Juncker also had a short bilateral meeting, in which Nestor assured Juncker that during its EU presidency, Estonia wanted to contribute to strengthening the cooperation and unity of the EU.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

eu presidencyeuropean commissionjean-claude junckereu2017eeandrus ansipeiki nestorenn eesmaa


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Youth folk dancers in ponchos at the first performance of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on Friday night. June 30, 2017.Youth folk dancers in ponchos at the first performance of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on Friday night. June 30, 2017.
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on

Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn

Some dancers to dance in Freedom Square at 2 p.m.

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the EuropeanPresident of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the European
College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
The EU Digital Summit is one of the highlights of Estonia's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.The EU Digital Summit is one of the highlights of Estonia's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.
All but one EU member to attend Digital Summit in Tallinn
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Matti Maasikas, Kersti Kaljulaid and Andrus Ansip. June 29, 2017.Matti Maasikas, Kersti Kaljulaid and Andrus Ansip. June 29, 2017.
Kaljulaid: EU states' politicians must be more honest with the people
VIDEO: Opening concert of Estonia’s 2017 EU presidency
Jüri Ratas and Jean-Claude Juncker in Tallinn, June 30, 2017.Jüri Ratas and Jean-Claude Juncker in Tallinn, June 30, 2017.
Juncker expects 'substantial progress' from Estonia's presidency
Updated: 30.06
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
MORE NEWS
President Kersti Kaljulaid and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Munich.President Kersti Kaljulaid and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Munich.
White House confirms Pence to visit Estonia in late July
Supreme Court: Faster hike in alcohol excise duty not unconstitutional
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
30.06
Missing comma forces song festival organizers to replace dozens of posters
30.06
May industrial production volume up 13 percent on year
30.06
Bad weather: High-speed ferry departures cancelled
30.06
Ratas: For the next six months, all eyes in Europe on Estonia
BUSINESS
Shopping mall signs for Rimi and H&M.Shopping mall signs for Rimi and H&M.
Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in May
Render of the Render of the
Estonian president proclaims Rail Baltic accord ratification law
Construction on Nord Stream 2 is hoped to begin in May 2018.Construction on Nord Stream 2 is hoped to begin in May 2018.
Estonia to seek broad EU mandate for Russian gas talks beyond Nord Stream 2
26.06
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
26.06
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
26.06
State agency not impartial awarding investment, say dairy producers
26.06
Overall unemployment decreases, small regional increases reported
Culture
Rehearsal for the 12th Youth Dance Festival.Rehearsal for the 12th Youth Dance Festival.
360-degree video: First full dance festival rehearsal
26.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 26-July 12
26.06
Youth song and dance festival to bring 37,000 performers to Tallinn
20.06
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
Galleries
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
14:51
College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency
12:47
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
12:45
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
10:55
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
30.06
All but one EU member to attend Digital Summit in Tallinn
30.06
White House confirms Pence to visit Estonia in late July
30.06
Kaljulaid: EU states' politicians must be more honest with the people
30.06
Supreme Court: Faster hike in alcohol excise duty not unconstitutional
30.06
Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in May
30.06
VIDEO: Opening concert of Estonia’s 2017 EU presidency
30.06
Juncker expects 'substantial progress' from Estonia's presidency Updated
30.06
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
30.06
360-degree video: First full dance festival rehearsal
30.06
VIDEO: Tusk and Juncker's speeches at 2017 EU presidency's opening act
30.06
Missing comma forces song festival organizers to replace dozens of posters
30.06
May industrial production volume up 13 percent on year
30.06
Bad weather: High-speed ferry departures cancelled
30.06
Ratas: For the next six months, all eyes in Europe on Estonia
29.06
Defense minister: NATO to deploy additional forces to Baltics during Zapad
29.06
US Speaker Paul Ryan: US stands firmly behind NATO's Article 5
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow