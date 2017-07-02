Internal Security Service arrests former Government Office employee

The Internal Security Service (ISS) on Thursday arrested former employee of the Government Office’s defense coordination staff, Raine Eenma. Eenma is suspected of having passed on classified information.

As press spokeswoman of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Kadri Tammai, confirmed to ERR on Saturday that Eenma is suspected of having disclosed state secrets as well as passed on classified foreign intelligence information.

“We can confirm that following an application of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Harju County court ordered the suspect arrested on Saturday,” Tammai said, adding that they couldn’t offer any more information at this early stage of the investigation.

According to information available to weekly Eesti Ekspress, Eenma was laid off from the Government Office last week, where she had worked as an advisor. As the paper wrote, Eenma was in possession of documents of the ISS as well as the Information Board, Estonia’s foreign intelligence service.

Eenma has worked in several positions in Estonia’s internal defense structure in the Ministry of the Interior as well as in the Government Office.